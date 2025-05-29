I will be ready and fit for pre-season - Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku declares

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has declared that he will be fit and ready to join his Leicester City teammates for pre-season.

The Ghana international missed the just-ended Premier League season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Issahaku picked up the injury during Ghana's game against Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Luanda.

“I have been working so hard. My rehab has been so good with the people, the physio, the management, and the players. Everyone has been so supportive of me. I’ll be ready before pre-season,” he told Leicester City’s media.

“I can’t wait to be back on the field, running again, fighting for the badge as always,” he added.

The former Sporting CP winger enjoyed a terrific start to life in the Premier League, providing an assist for the Foxes against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening night.

Before the turn of the year, Issahaku was ranked in the top five dribblers chart in the league.

However, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will compete in the English Skybet Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League.