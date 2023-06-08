'I will be surprised if Dr Kwame Kyei says there are no issues' - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has made bold claims about his personal relationship with the club's board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei.

According to several sources, things have not been going well for the two leaders of the Ghana Premier League champions recently, which has resulted in the team's poor performance this season.

Having refused to speak on the matter in the past Nana Yaw Amponsah finally revealed that the relationship between himself and Dr Kwame Kyei is questionable despite their level of professionalism.

"Nana Yaw Amponsah told Wontumi TV that despite the ups and downs in his relationship with the veteran football administrator, he still has the utmost regard for Dr. Kwame Kyei, but they are not on good terms.

“Personally, I don’t have any issue with Dr. Kwame Kyei as I sit. I give him the maximum respect wherever and whenever I meet him but our relationship and how to communicate as CEO and his board chairman is not good like the beginning” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

“I will be a little bit surprised if he says he has no problem with me. I wasn’t trained to meet hatred with hatred,” the young football administrator added.

Kotoko are preparing to wrap up their season as they welcome Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.