GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

'I will be the biggest Genk fan from today' – Christopher Bonsu Baah bids emotional farewell

Published on: 07 July 2025
'I will be the biggest Genk fan from today' – Christopher Bonsu Baah bids emotional farewell

Christopher Bonsu Baah has delivered an emotional parting message to KRC Genk fans following confirmation of his departure, declaring his enduring affection for the Belgian club.

The 20-year-old is expected to be unveiled by Al Qadsiah on Wednesday, July 9, after signing a four-year deal worth over â‚¬15 million.

The transfer was finalised in the Netherlands, where Bonsu Baah officially put pen to paper.

The agreement runs until 2029 and marks a significant step in the career of one of Ghana’s brightest young talents.

"I'm proud to have played 90 matches for this incredible club. I’ve enjoyed every single day, every single minute of it. From today on, I’ll be your biggest fan,” Bonsu Baah said in an emotional message to Genk supporters.

His rapid rise began with a move from Ghana’s third-tier side Shooting Stars to Sarpsborg in Norway in early 2023.

Just 12 games later, Genk secured his services, beating off interest from top clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United.

In two seasons at Genk, he made 90 appearances, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. His recent debut for the Black Stars caps off a remarkable trajectory.

Send your news stories to editor@ghanasoccernet.com and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more