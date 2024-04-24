"I will be very happy to win it"- Dreams FC star John Antwi reveals CAF Confed Cup goal

Dreams FC forward, John Antwi, has set sights on winning the CAF Confederation Cup with the Dawu-based club.

The former Al-Ahly and Ismailly forward has been instrumental in Dreams FC's fairytale ride in the inter-club competition, as they are a match away from reaching the final of the competition.

The Still Believe lads host Egyptian giants Zamalek on Sunday in the second leg of their semi-final clash after the first leg ended in a goalless draw.

Having reached the final of the competition in the past with Pyramids FC, Antwi hopes to win the tournament with Dreams FC.

"I will be very happy. I’ve gone to the final couple of times in the Confederation Cup and in the Champions League also, so winning this tournament will be very good for my CV and I think I’ll be happy to win it," he told Citi Sports.

Antwi has scored six goals and remains Dreams FC livewire in the competition, with his experience coming in handy for the young Ghanaian club.