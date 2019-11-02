I will coach King Faisal for free if given the chance- Mallam Yahaya

Former Asante Kotoko player, Mallam Yahaya has offered his services to King Faisal for free should they want him to take charge of the club as head coach.

According to him, the president and owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah is like a father to him and in this difficult times the club finds it self, he is willing to come on board and help .

“Oh, King Faisal FC is my club and Alhaji Grusah is my father, I will not take money to Coach the team”When it’s good it’s good for all of us”

“I will not take salary to manage the side but when money comes due to our good work and initiative, that one I don’t mind”, he told Ashh FM in an interview.

“I will manage the team to stay in the topflight and trust me, King Faisal FC will be one of the best to watch in the league. Tanko and others are around to support the team. I will make a record with the team”, he concluded.

King Faisal have been reinstated back to the Ghana Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

Bankroller Alhaji Grunsah has put up the club for sale and is hoping to get investors or buyers before the season kicks off.