I will continue to serve Hearts of Oak - Aziz Haruna Futa

Newly-elected Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa has insisted that he will continue working for Hearts of Oak despite his new position.

The football enthusiast polled 201 votes to beat his closest challenger Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu who polled 123 votes at the NPP's National Delegates Conference held at the Koforidua Technical University.

It was a massive reward for the former management member of the Rainbow Club who has risen through the ranks of the New Patriotic Party.

Many have suggested that Haruna Futa will sever ties with the Ghana Premier League giants following his overwhelming victory in last Saturday's NPP election.

"I am not leaving Hearts of Oak because I've gotten a new position. Hearts of Oak is in my blood likewise NPP," he told Happy FM.

"Some people think because I’m not rich therefore I can't do the job, but I didn't allow that to be a hindrance to me."

"I will use this position to develop football in the Zongo communities."

"Hearts of Oak gave me the platform to be where I am now. I thank Hearts and Kotoko supporters for everything they have done for me."

NASARA is the Zongo Wing of the NPP with a primary role of mobilizing members for the party within the Zongo Communities of the country.

The NPP in January 2018 amended its constitution to make the NASARA position an official and special organ of the party.

Hitherto, NASARA was a branch of the party, but it has now been elevated to the national level and has officers at the regional and constituency level.

The National Nasara Coordinator is also expected to serve as a coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund which was approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2018.