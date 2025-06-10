I will decide my future with my agent - Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he just wants to enjoy playing football, with his future at Arsenal yet to be resolved.

Partey's contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out at the end of this month, with the club in talks to extend the stay of the 31-year-old.

Despite ending the 2024/25 campaign without a trophy, Partey played a key role for the Gunners.

“People are talking about my availability because I was fit all season. Every training session, every match, I gave my best. Injuries are part of the game, but this year I felt great," he told 3Sports.

“The most important thing is being happy where you play. At this stage of my career, my next move must balance ambition, family, and security. I’m an Arsenal fan too, but it’s up to the club, my agent, and me to decide. For now, I just want to enjoy my football," he added.

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, Partey has made 130 appearances and scored nine goals.