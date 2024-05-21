I will determine my future at the end of the season - Berekum Chelsea boss Samuel Boadu

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu has revealed he will decide on his future with the club at the conclusion of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former Hearts of Oak manager joined Berekum Chelsea on a short-term deal before the start of the second half of the season. Since his arrival, Boadu has led the team to a respectable performance, currently sitting eighth in the league standings with 44 points after 30 matches.

Boadu's latest success came with a remarkable comeback victory against Asante Kotoko, where Berekum Chelsea overturned a deficit to stun the Porcupine Warriors.

Following the triumph over Kotoko, Boadu discussed his plans, stating, “We have a lot to do.” When questioned about his future with the club, he responded, “I will determine my future at the end of the season.”

Berekum Chelsea's next challenge is an away match against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League campaign.