I will fit into the style of play in Lyon - Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah is confident that his style of play aligns well with Lyon's structured approach after joining the French club.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian's recent move saw him sign a permanent contract with Belgian club RWD Molenbeek from Nordsjaelland, and he has been loaned to Lyon until June 2024.

The synergy between Lyon and RWD Molenbeek is due to both clubs sharing the same ownership under Eagle Football.

Nuamah cited Lyon's reputation for nurturing young talents as a key factor in his decision: "I still want to develop as a player and continue playing. I feel like Lyon is the best move."

He further explained, "It is how the team is structured, and how well they play, and I feel like I will fit into the style of play in Lyon, and the fact that they give a lot of playing time to young players."

Nuamah is set to wear the number 37 jersey for Lyon, where he aspires to continue his growth and contribute to the team's success.