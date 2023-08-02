I will go into player management after retiring - Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom says he is planning to engage in player management after hanging his boots.

The former Black Stars right-back is 34 years and edging closer to his retirement after a successful career with various clubs in Europe as well as the national teams.

He revealed in an interview on 3FM that he would go into scouting and recruiting players to manage in order for numerous Ghanaian talents to benefit.

According to him, it is not always advisable to be a coach after playing football while there are other aspects of the game that could be pursued.

"There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend you are supposed to be a coach. No. you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff.

"And this is what I want to do. I want to help the young ones when I go into player management because we have a bunch of potentials in Ghana but they need a good platform to also show their talent."

Inkoom was a key player for the Black Satellites as they won the U-20 World Cup in 2009. He was also an essential player for the Black Stars in the 2010 World Cup when they reached the quarter finals for the first time.