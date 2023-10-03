I will let them ‘say die’ in Sunyani – Bofoakwa Tano CEO Alex Ababio reacts after Hearts win

Chief Executive Officer of Bofoakwa Tano, Alex Ababio has shared his excitement following his side’s victory over Hearts of Oak on Saturday, September 30 2023 at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa skipper, Saaka Dauda’s strike was the difference to ensure that the hosts secured a famous win over the Phobians.

An excited Ababio has poked fun at the Ghanaian giants after the victory.

He said: “Hearts of Oak claim their motto is ‘Never say die.’ But I have said it on several occasions that I will let them say die in Sunyani because Sunyani is our home and Hearts cannot pick points under my tenure just like that. I said it because I know we have a strong team.”

Bofoakwa Tano are away to fellow top flight returnees, Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante