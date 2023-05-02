'I will never accept the fact that we can't survive' - Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo

Head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo remains adamant that his side will fight till the last game of the season to stay in the top flight.

The Premier League debutants are rock bottom of the league standings on 23 points, 12 points adrift 17th placed Great Olympics.

Royals held Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday after Prince Dogbe's stoppage time free kick cancelled Isaac Mintah's strike on 70 minutes for The Ogya Boys.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time, Eduafo rejected the claim that Royals' relegation was a foregone conclusion.

He said: "Until we play our last game, I will not and will never accept the fact that we can't survive until we play our last game. We are taking it game by game. We have picked a point. We're looking forward for the next game that is coming.

"I'm somebody, I don't give up early until the last end until all is over then I can really accept it but once the race is still on course I'll still look up, get up, prepare well and face the matches ahead of me."

Royals are away to fellow strugglers, Great Olympics for their next game.

