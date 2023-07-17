"I will not contest for GFA EXCO elections"- George Amoako confirms

Former CEO of Asante Kotoko and a member of the current GFA Exco, George Amoako, has confirmed that he will not be contesting for a position at the federation in the next elections.

According to Mr Amoako, he is getting old and insults from the followers of football in the country is getting worse.

The ex-King Faisal boss was voted as part of the current administration in the 2019 elections, ushering in the Kurt Okraku administrations.

He has worked in various positions since 2019 and was a member of the Black Stars management committee.

"I am not contesting again but I will be his backbone. I am old and the insults are too much and I want to run away from it. Everybody is a coach and an administrator in this country," he told WestGold FM.

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the 2023 elections will be held after the extraordinary congress later this year.