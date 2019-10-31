I will not serve Ghana football again- Naa Odofoley

Member of the normalisation committee, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey says she will not take any job from the Ghana Football Association even if the opportunity came.

The astute legal practitioner's tenure with Ghana Football is all but over after a new President was elected for the Football Association.

Madam Odofoley has been praised for her role in ensuring football was normalised in the West African country post the Nyantakyi era, with many calling for her to be given a role in the new administration.

However, Madam Odofoley in an interview with Happy FM said she is done with the Ghana football association.

"If given another opportunity to serve Ghana Football, I won't take it. I have done my bit. I'm not the repository of football knowledge. I think we should give others the opportunity," she said.

Known for her strong support for Great Olympics, the Lawyer believes the "Oly Dade" boys are back for good.

Great Olympics and King Faisal will be participating in the upcoming Ghana Premier League after delegates voted overwhelmingly in favour of a proposal at the extraordinary congress.

"We are going to see a revamped Olympics. I will help them in my little way - Naa Odofoley Nortey," she added.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin