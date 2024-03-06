I will not turn down Black Stars job - Coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his openness to coaching the Black Stars, asserting that he is prepared to deliver results if given the opportunity.

With the recent departure of Chris Hughton following a disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association is in the process of appointing a new coach to lead the national team.

Despite initially not applying for the vacancy, Zito emphasises his willingness to contribute his wealth of experience and understanding of the game to guide the Black Stars to success.

“I am one of the most experienced coaches in the country and I have achieved a lot with clubs and national teams.

“I won the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites but we were not able to play in the World Cup due to COVID-19.”

“I have been criticized due to my affiliation with Kurt Okraku but with the experience that I have, I will not turn down the Black Stars coaching opportunity. I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game,” he added.

Zito's confidence in his coaching abilities is underlined by his recent historic achievement with Dreams FC. Leading the Still Believe lads to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, he has etched his name in Ghanaian football history as the first manager to achieve this feat in 20 years.

Moreover, Zito's successful stint with the Black Satellites, securing victory in the U-20 African Championship in 2021, further solidifies his claim as a coach with a proven track record in nurturing young talents and achieving success at the national level.