"I will pay Radnicki with goals"- Ghanaian forward Andy Kumi after sealing move to Serbian club

Ghanaian forward Francis Andy Kumi has vowed to hit the ground running after completing his move to Serbian outfit FK Radnicki Nis.

The former Asante Kotoko and Kotoku Royals forward signed a three-year deal to join Radnicki in the summer transfer window.

"I hope that I will satisfy the coach and the audience with my games. I will try my best and do my best to deserve every opportunity in the first team. I will pay back with goals and standing up for the team," he told the club during his unveiling.

After a successful second half to the Ghana Premier League season with Kotoku Royals, Andy Kumi is making his first move abroad after landing in Serbia.

"Also, I believe that it will not take much time for me to adapt, football is a universal game, and I will carefully listen to the advice during training sessions. I want to get used to my new teammates as soon as possible and I am extremely excited for the upcoming season of Radnicki, and my first in Europe," he added.

Andy Kumi scored 12 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.