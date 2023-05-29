I will put him at 9.8 out of 10 - Sannie Daara rates GFA boss Kurt Okraku's first term

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ibrahim Sannie Daara says the reigning president of the association Kurt Okraku has been excellent in managing the affairs of Ghana Football in the midst of significant hindrances.

Ahead of the GFA elections in October, the current administration has received significant criticism from Ghanaian football enthusiasts and experts. Sannie Daara, however, believes the GFA boss deserves recognition for his massive input.

According to him, Ghana football receives less government funding than other federations on the continent, but these obstacles have not prevented the organization from doing much including dealing with COVID-19 to restore the game.

“Over 10, I will put him on 9.8. I think so and I say this for these reasons Let me just take one point. One, Ghana Football was disrupted for two years by the COVID pandemic. and our case was very unique as compared to other colleagues on the continent,” he told 3Sports on Sports Ultras.

“I was speaking to the lady in charge of Women’s football at the Benin Football Federation. She told me the level of support they had from the government when their football was interrupted and also revealed to me that at the start of every season each of the clubs in the top tier of the Benin Football Federation gets an annual cash injection of 75,000 dollars apart from the cash injection those club could also get when they travel to play in continental competitions.

“We don’t have the level of blessing. We don’t have the attention and focus on our game from the authorities,” he added.