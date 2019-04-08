I will stay at Atlético until they do not want me here- Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed that he is committed to continuing his career at Atletico Madrid until the Spanish ginats do not want him anymore.

Partey has emerged a subject of interest for several top clubs in Europe including Manchester United and Inter Milan.

But the 25-year old, who arrived at Atletico Madrid as a teenager from Ghana revealed he is going nowhere and feels at home at the Rojiblancos.

"I've grown up in Atlético de Madrid and I'm sure I'm staying here," he said after the defeat to Barcelona on Saturday. "I do not know where they will understand me better than here," he added.

"I will stay at Atlético until they do not want me here," he reaffirmed.

Thomas Partey excelled in the top of the table clash against Barcelona, despite being reverted to the right back role after Diego Costa's red card.

The 25 year old is having a very good campaign with the Rojiblancos, playing 27 games and scoring three in the La Liga this season.