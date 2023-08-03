'I will stop GFA from holding 2023 Elections' - Presidential hopeful Kojo Yankah warns

Following the announcement of the election roadmap by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Kojo Yankah has expressed his dissatisfaction stating that it is unfavourable to potential candidate.

Yankah declared his intention to contest the office of the GFA presidency a couple of months ago but is not pleased with the timelines from the roadmap.

The Election Committee indicates that nominations for presidential hopefuls will open on August 7 and close on August 11 while the Elective Congress comes off on September 27 after all processes have been followed.

Mr. Yankah, who formerly held the positions of chairman of the Western Regional Football Association and executive council member under the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration, believes the existing procedures indicated are unfavorable to anyone who intend to run for president.

“ The Elections will not come on and if it happens, something tragic will happen,” he told Onua Sports

“Kurt is scared of me, I am the reason why they are doing that but I will make sure the elections do not happen. Kurt lacks integrity and will lose the elections” he added.

The Elective Congress is expected to be held in order to elect an FA president for Ghana football in the next four years following the conclusion of Kurt Okraku's first term in office next October.

Okraku has announced he would be seeking re-election while Kojo Yankah and former Vice President of the Association George Afriyie have both made their intentions known as well.