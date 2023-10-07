"I will work for a more vibrant and an impactful SWAG"- Oti-Asirifi

Frontrunner for the vacant Deputy General Secretary position in the upcoming National Executive elections of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi intends to assist in building a more vibrant and an impactful Association, when voted into office.

“I know you have friends within the media landscape in Ghana; I wish to inform you that am contesting for the SWAG Deputy General Secretary position, and I entreat you to tell those friends to support my candidature to help build to bring about positive and substantial changes within the association, make the association more vibrant and influential, and ultimately working towards a stronger and more impactful organization”, he told GHANASoccernet after balloting for the SWAG Elections. Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi is Number 2 on the Ballot Paper Deputy General Secretary position.

The former University of Cape Coast lecturer comes with a strong and a valuable academic and professional background including Chartered Management and Professional Administrator (Ch. P. A, & CIAMC), Master of Arts (M.A.) in Development Management, a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Strategic Communication, and a Bachelor of Arts Honors, and a final-year student reading LLB LAW at GIMPA (KAAF University College).

He has over two decades of experience in sports broadcasting and has held many top portfolios in management and administration in sports and academia. He has a tall and a reputable history of activism in SWAG, and the general sports landscape accrue significant support for him from the Sports Association.

Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi is seeking the Deputy Secretary's role within SWAG, and his credentials and reputation make him a leading candidate for the position.

The elections are scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023. The SWAG Elections has nine other nominees vying for vacant executive positions.