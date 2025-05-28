"I will work hard to leave a mark"- Ghana U20 star Aaron Essel on maiden Black Stars invite

North Texas SC midfielder Aaron Essel has vowed to make a lasting impression in the Black Stars after receiving his maiden call-up.

The Black Satellites defender has been included in coach Otto Addo's 23-man squad for the Unity Cup tournament in London.

Essel joins the team fresh from the Africa U20 Cup of Nations which was held in Egypt as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

With several first team players absent, the 19-year-old midfielder is expected to get some game time as Otto Addo assesses his new players.

“It’s a great feeling and a big motivation to represent your home country,” Essel told North Texas SC's media. “I am glad to be here, and I am excited for this opportunity. I will work hard to leave my mark, and I thank God for this opportunity," he added.

The Black Stars will engage the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London. The winner of the derby will face Jamaica, who beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 to reach the final.

Essel is on a season-long loan at the American club from Scottish club St Johnstone.