I will work hard to make the final 23 for AFCON 2019- Ghana new-boy Samuel Owusu

Serbia based Ghana winger Samuel Owusu says he will work hard to earn a place in coach Kwesi Appiah 23-man squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The 23-year old Čukarički winger was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates next month after an impressive season in Serbia.

Kwesi Appiah will prune the squad to 23 players for the Nations Cup next month and a very confident Owusu believes he will make the team to Egypt.

"I believe in myself and I will train very hard to get my play in the final 23," he told GHANASoccernet.com.

Owusu is earning his first call-up to the senior national team after knocking the doors of the Black Stars severally with some top notch performances in Serbia.

The former Vision FC players has played 32 games in the just ended Serbian Supa Liga, scoring seven times to help Čukarički qualify for the Eurupa League.

"It means a lot to me to be named in the squad to represent the country. I was very happy and excited on that faithful day," he said after he was named in the 29-man squad for camping in the UAE.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin