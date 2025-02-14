I will work hard to raise Ghana's position in the FIFA rankings - Black Queens coach Kim Bjorkegren

The newly appointed head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Bjorkegren, has pledged to improve the team’s position in the FIFA global rankings, expressing strong belief in the squad’s potential.

The Swedish tactician, who signed a two-year contract, takes over from Nora HÃ¤uptle, who left to coach Zambia after her contract ended.

Speaking at his unveiling on Friday, February 14, 2025, Bjorkegren emphasized his commitment to elevating the team’s performance.

He acknowledged the progress made in recent years, particularly through initiatives like the Volta project, and vowed to build on these foundations.

“I know there has been a lot of good work done in the past couple of years. I know a little about the Volta project, and that’s something we will keep working on and discussingâ€”to change the momentum and keep moving in the right direction," he said.

"When it comes to the FIFA ranking, we are currently 66th, and I think that’s way too high, to be honest. With the quality we already have, we should be in a better position. And like I said, in the long term, we will certainly get there."

His appointment marks a renewed effort by Ghana to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in women’s football, with a focus on strategic development and improved results on the international stage.