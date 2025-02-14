I will work hard with players to achieve the desired result – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren has vowed to work hard with his players to achieve success for Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) officially unveiled the experienced Swedish tactician as the new head coach of the country’s women’s national team at a brief ceremony on Friday, February 14.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kim Lars Bjorkegren said he wants to do his best for the Black Queens.

“I mean, so far, so good. I've already met a lot of really good people, friendly people. I'm looking forward to be a part of Ghana, part of the culture, and of course to work with the players and start to work hard with them to achieve the desired result,” coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren said.

Among the targets set for himself, Kim Lars Bjorkegren has vowed to ensure the Black Queens of Ghana improve their position on the FIFA Ranking.

He believes that the Black Queens have quality and deserve to be high on the ranking.

In his first assignment, Kim Lars Bjorkegren will lead Ghana to Morocco for a training camp and a friendly match with the Atlas Lionesses.