I wish Marcel Desailly becomes next Ghana coach - Robert Pires

Former France international Robert Pires says his wish is to see former teammate Marcel Desailly managing Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars in future.

The Arsenal legend wants Desailly, who has been overlooked twice, to be given the nod when the position becomes vacant.

Desailly was in the running for the position in 2014 but former Chelsea boss Avram Grant got the nod eventually. Desailly was once more rumoured to be close to joining the Black Stars ahead of Kwesi Appiah's second coming last year following the departure of Grant.

“I wish Marcel Desailly is given the chance to coach Ghana when the position becomes vacant," Pires, who was in the West African nation last week as the Premier League ambassador, told Starr FM.

"This is because he was a great football player and has enough experience to give good advice to young players.

"He also has the coaching badges so I think he can be the next coach of Ghana and will be successful as well due to his knowledge about the game,” he added.

Pires and Desailly were members of France's squad that won the Fifa World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000.