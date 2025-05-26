I wish to win the FA Cup for Asante Kotoko - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says his focus is now fully on winning the FA Cup, as his plan to chase the league title has not worked out.

Kotoko booked their place in the final after a narrow 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in the semi-finals.

"I will say it is going according to plan if I won all the games yes if you see I miss against Hearts of Oak. Assuming I won that game look at where I will be today too assuming I won that game look at where I will be," as aired by Peace FM.

"So for me I will say yes we are on course the only thing I can hit my chest and say is I have an FA final to play, and I will wish I will win the cup for Asante Kotoko,"

The FA Cup offers Kotoko a chance to end the season with a trophy and possibly secure a return to continental football next season.