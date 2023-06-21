I won't advise anyone to play in the Moldovan league - Patrick Kpozo

New Black Stars defender Patrick Kpozo has made strong a strong statement regarding the Moldavan top flight raising concerns about its quality and competitiveness.

Despite being a player of Sheriff Tiraspor, a top team in Moldova, he said the only factor holding him down is the team but not the competition.

According to him, the team has been consistent in winning titles as well as playing in the UEFA Champions League which is the major positive factor he sees in Moldova football.

A number of Ghanaians have had stints in Moldova with many also playing for Sheriff Tiraspor. Notable among them are Edmund Addo, Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalora.

Kpozo whose performance won him a place in the starting lineup if the Black Stars against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers said he would not advise anyone to opt for the Moldovan League.

"For me, I will not advise anyone to play in [the Moldovan league]. The league is not that good, but the only team which is good is our club, FC Sheriff. Always winning [the league] every time, but the league is not that strong."