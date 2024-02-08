GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'I would allocate a million dollar to each club if I had the power' – Kurt Okraku

Published on: 08 February 2024
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has emphasised the financial challenges faced by football clubs in the country, expressing his desire to allocate one million dollars annually to each club if resources permit.

Okraku identified the capital-intensive nature of football as a major obstacle hindering the GFA's ability to meet the financial needs of clubs participating in the Ghana Premier League, Division One, or Women’s Premier League.

Reflecting on the financial constraints, Okraku acknowledged the inadequacy of current funding efforts and stated, “Funding is a major challenge. Football is a capital-intensive endeavor. Despite our efforts to secure funding, it has not been adequate. If given the opportunity, I would allocate one million dollars per season to each club in the Premier League, Women’s Premier League, or Division One League.”

He underscored the necessity of continually working to increase revenue streams to address these financial challenges.

Okraku highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at bolstering financial inflows into Ghanaian football, emphasising the importance of sustained initiatives to support the development and sustainability of football clubs in the country.

