I would have been a comic actor if not for football- Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has expressed his love for entertainment and pointed out that if he hadn't chosen a football career, he may have become an actor.

Ibrahim highlighted his love for making his colleagues laugh in an interview with Kessben TV at an EP listening event for singer Zack GH in Kumasi.

He spoke fondly of his friendship with Zack GH, who gave him advice and motivation. Ibrahim admitted that sports and entertainment are inextricably linked, and he has many acquaintances in the entertainment business.

“Sports is part of entertainment and a lot of them are my friends. Zack GH is my brother. When I first came to Kumasi I was living with him at Oforikrom”

Ibrahim joked that if he hadn't followed football, he may have become the next Lil Win or Akabenezer, two prominent Ghanaian performers.

“If not for football, I’m very sure I would have gone into acting”. He said.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors goalkeeper didn't have an impressive season considering the poor results recorded by the various teams he represented.

While Asante Kotoko failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title by finishing fourth behind Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United the Black Galaxies also failed to meet their target at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which was held in Algeria earlier this year.

He was also the Black Meteors' number one in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations but also failed to get the desired results as they bowed out from the group stage.