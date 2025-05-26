I would have been satisfied if I beat Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Despite their sudden rise in form under him, coach Karim Zito does not think all is going according to plan as he leads Kotoko on an interim basis.

Having won three games with two draws in his first give games, he thinks it could have been better

According to him he would have been in good standing of the draws ended up as wins.

“I would have said everything is going according to plan of I had won all the games. Imagine where I would have been (with Kotoko) if I won against Hearts of Oak. Assuming I won this game (against Bibiani Gold Stars) today, imagine where I’d have been.

“To me I will say we are in course. The only thing that I can beat my chest and say is that we have an FA Cup final to play which I wish and hope to win the cup for Asante Kotoko but it’s normal with me.”

Kotoko will face Medeama SC on the next game.