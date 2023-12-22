'I would have included Mubarak Wakaso in Ghana squad for AFCON 2023' - Laryea Kingston 

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has voiced his support for the inclusion of Mubarak Wakaso in the Ghanaian national football team, expressing the belief that the midfielder deserves a spot in the squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Wakaso was notably absent from the provisional 55-man squad released by coach Chris Hughton. Kingston, acknowledging Wakaso's quality and experience, believes it was not the best decision to omit the former Espanyol player from the squad.

"Yes, of course. If he is playing very well, and the last time I saw Wakaso was during the holidays. I saw them play against professionals that are playing in Europe. I was invited by Abedi Pele, and I watched him. He was amazing. I saw quality, I saw experience, and I saw a player that is consistent. His work rate is amazing, so I’m very happy that he is still performing, and if I were in Chris’ shoes, I would invite him," remarked Kingston in an interview with Sienu TV on Youtube.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is gearing up for their quest for a fifth AFCON title, having last clinched it in 1982.