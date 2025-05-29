I would have loved to play in the final of Unity Cup - Ghana forward Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante has expressed disappointment following Black Stars' failure to reach the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in their semifinal clash on Wednesday night at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Coventry City striker's goal reduced Nigeria’s two-goal lead to 2-1, but Ghana ultimately fell short of securing a place in the final.

"To be fair, on a personal note, I’m a little bit frustrated because I’m Jamaican as well, so I would have liked to do that one [play Jamaica in the final]," he said.

"In terms of playing against Trinidad and Tobago, you know, we go out there, the same attitude as always, try and win the game and put things right, which is what we want to do," he added.

Ghana will now face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match.

Kick-off of the game has been scheduled at 15:00 GMT.