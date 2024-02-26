Dreams FC coach Karim Zito says he would been happier if his team scored three or four goals in their win against Club Africain in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions secured a 1-0 win over Tunisian giants Club Africain, with Godfred Atuahene scoring the decisive goal in the 50th minute. Zito highlighted the significance of the victory in moving them closer to the knockout stage of the competition.

While acknowledging the importance of the victory that propelled Dreams FC to the top of Group C, Zito mentioned that he would have been even happier if his team had scored more goals in the match.

Zito stated, "It was a must-win game for us. I would have loved it if we had scored three to four goals, but I knew it was not going to be easy for me. Our aim was to win, and it came to pass. I’m feeling high, very happy to reach this far with this young squad. I think it’s a plus for us."

With Dreams FC now set to travel to Nigeria for the final group game against Rivers United, Zito remains optimistic about the team's chances of progressing to the next stage if they can secure a positive result.