I would have scored more goals than Asamoah Gyan if I had opportunities - Ransford Osei

Former Ghana striker Ransford Osei has made bold claims about his prowess on the field, asserting that he was more clinical than the legendary Asamoah Gyan during their respective playing careers.

Osei, who brought his career to an end after proving to be a key player for Ghana's youth teams in 2007 and 2009, spoke candidly about his time on the international stage.

"During my time, there was no one better," Osei declared. "Asamoah Gyan was a fantastic player, but he wasn’t as clinical as me. I could have scored more goals than him, but he had more opportunities than me," he told Pipapipa media.

The retired striker didn't shy away from addressing the challenges he faced in getting significant playing time at the international level. Osei pointed to the formidable presence of Asamoah Gyan as a key factor limiting his opportunities.

"Even at Angola," Osei explained, "I couldn’t get the chance because Asamoah Gyan was there, and he was the most experienced player."

Asamoah Gyan, who retired earlier this year, left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football as the country's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches. His contributions to the national team, spanning several years, earned him a revered status in Ghanaian football history.

While Osei acknowledges Gyan's greatness, he believes that the difference in their goal-scoring records is attributable to the disparity in opportunities rather than a lack of clinical ability.