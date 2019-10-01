Ex-Chelsea coach Avram Grant keen on returning as Ghana boss

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has expressed interest in taking over the Black Stars job if another opportunity presents itself in the near future

The GFA did not renew the contract of the 64-year old after he failed to meet his target of winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon. The Black Stars finished fourth in the competition after losing to Burkina Faso in the third place match.

Speaking in an interview, Grant said he isalways open to a return to the Black Stars coaching job.

“Why not?! I love Ghana; it was a great time, fantastic period, always have a good memories with them. I love Ghana and ready to come back”

“I love Ghana and would like to come back again. I had good memories during my time as we played in one final and we lost by penalties and the other was a semi-finals and we played good football. I enjoyed my time”, he told EIB network.

On Kwesi Nyantakyi’s predicament after the Anas exposé he said, “I think he did a good job, I don’t want to get involved in politics. All the management did a good job when I was coach of the team”.

“I have so many memories about Ghana and I must say that Kwesi Nyantakyi did extremely well as the President of the Ghana Football Association.

Avram Grant was appointed as head coach of the Black Stars in November 2014 following Ghana’s disappointing World Cup appearance in Brazil.