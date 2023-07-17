"I would love to play for Ghana"- Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana

Ghanaian midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana has revealed his desire to play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder is one of the best young Ghanaian talents in Europe, having played a pivotal role in Hellas Verona's survival last season.

His splendid performances earned his a big move to rivals Cagliari in the summer transfer window.

“I would love to play for Ghana, I love my country," he told the club's website.

Sulemana will be expected to fight for a place in Caludio Ranieri's starting line up next season, and the youngster believes he has the qualities to be an important player for the club.

"I love expressing my characteristics, whatever position the coach wants to put me in to help the team. If I had to choose, I would like to play central midfield. Knowing how to use both feet in football is essential and I'm improving a lot to grow in this respect. Shooting from distance is definitely one of my main characteristics," he added.