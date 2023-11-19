I would love to win games comfortably - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton expressed his desire for comfortable victories following Ghana's hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, saw Inaki Williams score a late header to secure the win for Ghana.

In a post-match statement, Hughton acknowledged the stress associated with late victories and emphasised his preference for more comfortable results.

This win marked the third occasion in Hughton's four triumphs as Ghana's coach where the Black Stars secured a late goal to clinch victory, with similar occurrences against Angola and Central African Republic, all in Kumasi.

"I would love to win games far more comfortably. It makes life far less stressful, for sure," remarked Hughton during the media briefing after the game.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to build a cohesive team, working on the right combination between experienced players and emerging talents within the squad.

"I think we are building something so we are trying to get the right combination in the team. There are still areas in the team that we are trying to strengthen, the balance between the experienced players and the group of young players coming through."

Ghana, currently occupying the third spot in Group I, are set to face table leaders Comoros in their next match on Tuesday, November 21, at the Stade de Moroni. The team aim to strengthen their position in the group as they continue their journey in the World Cup qualifiers.