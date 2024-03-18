Ian Wright displeased with Southgate's snub of Kobbie Mainoo for England squad

Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed his displeasure over England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to overlook teenager Kobbie Mainoo for England's squad during their March international break matches.

The 18-year-old English-born Ghanaian caught attention with his impressive performance for Manchester United as they clinched a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. Mainoo's stellar display reignited calls for his inclusion in the senior England squad.

Reports have also surfaced suggesting that the Ghana Football Association is in discussions with Mainoo regarding the possibility of him representing the Black Stars instead of the Three Lions.

In a video shared on social media following Manchester United's game against Liverpool, Wright voiced his opinion on the matter, questioning why Mainoo was not included in the England squad.

"How's Kobbie Mainoo not in that squad? Roy [Keane], how's Kobbie Mainoo not in that squad? Come on, man. Come on, eh? The man was immense today," remarked Wright.

Despite not being selected for the senior England squad, Mainoo has been named in the England U21s squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.