Ibrahim Danlad: Malaysian club interested in ex-Kotoko goalkeeper

Former Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim is on the verge of joining a club in Malaysia, sources have hinted.

The former Ghana youth international ended his eight-year stint with the Porcupine Warriors following the expiration of his contract last month.

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in the 2016-17 season and made significant contributions to the team. He has represented Ghana at various youth levels, including the U-17, U-20, and U-23 teams, as well as the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Danlad, who represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is among the over 20 players who have departed the club. He struggled to maintain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the past two seasons, eventually losing the slot to Frederick Asare.

Local media reports suggest that the 21-year-old goalkeeper is expected to sign for an unnamed Malaysian club during the ongoing transfer window to bolster their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

His accolades include winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-22 season, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, and the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020. Individually, he has been honored with the Golden Glove at both the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020 and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, as well as the Ghana Football Awards Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

During the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Danlad made thirteen appearances for Asante Kotoko.