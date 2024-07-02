Ibrahim Danlad urged to target move abroad After Kotoko departure

Former Ghanaian footballer Baffour Gyan advised goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad to pursue a career abroad after leaving Asante Kotoko.

Gyan believes playing for top Ghanaian clubs like Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko should be a stepping stone to playing internationally, not a reason to sign with another local team.

Danlad was released by Asante Kotoko last month alongside 17 other players after a disappointing last season that saw the club placed 6th, ending the campaign without a trophy.

Gyan shared his advice on Wontumi Radio, emphasising that leaving a prestigious club like Asante Kotoko signifies aiming for an international career.

"I have told many players about this. When you play for Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko, you don’t sign for a lower club again," Gyan said.

"You don’t play at Asante Kotoko and move to a lower club. This is my advice I have been giving to many players."

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 as a young player and after a couple of loan spells established himself as first choice, winning the Ghana Premier League.