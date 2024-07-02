Ibrahim Danlad's form declined after World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has commented on the dip in form of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Danlad, once hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League, was included in Ghana's 26-man squad for the World Cup. However, instead of boosting his career, the experience seemed to adversely affect his performance, even at the club level.

Despite his promising start, Danlad struggled to maintain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko over the past two seasons, eventually losing the slot to Frederick Asare.

This downturn in form culminated in Danlad's departure from the Porcupine Warriors, ending an eight-year association with the club.

Gyan, reflecting on Danlad's journey, remains optimistic about the 21-year-old's future. He believes Danlad has the potential to replicate the success that earned him national team call-ups, including a spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Danlad's journey with Kotoko began as a teenager, gradually rising through the ranks to become the first-choice keeper and eventually the captain. Gyan offered words of encouragement to the young goalkeeper during an interview with Wontumi Radio.

"It's clear to everyone that your form declined since you returned from the World Cup," Gyan said. "Remember all the things that helped you to be successful during your loan spells and becoming the number one at Asante Kotoko. You are still young, and you can achieve more than you have over the years. The sky is your limit."