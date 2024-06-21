Ibrahim Danlad's next move to be decided by management amid Hearts of Oak interest

Young goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad says his next move will be decided by his management amidst reports linking him with Hearts of Oak.

Danlad, now a free agent after leaving Asante Kotoko, has several clubs seeking his signature, including Kotoko's fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak struggled last season, narrowly avoiding relegation, with goalkeeping being a significant issue.

They used five goalkeepers throughout the season, none of whom managed to impress consistently.

"For the time being, I believe this choice was made within the last few days, therefore I have asked my management to negotiate with any team that expresses interest in me so that as a player, I can relax and focus on my training," Danlad told 3Sports.

"Right now, I'm not sure where I'll go. It all depends on my management. I don't make decisions on my own, so if we sit and discuss the deal and see it will benefit my career, I'll consider it."

The Ghana youth international parted ways with Asante Kotoko at the end of the season after a tough campaign. Danlad, who was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, lost his position to Fredrick Asare.