Ibrahim Osman and Feyenoord triumphs over giants AC Milan to secure Round 16 spot in  Champions League

Ghana international Ibrahim Osman and Feyenoord have secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round 16 after triumphing over giants AC Milan in the playoffs.

The former FC Nordjaelland star was an unused substitute when Feyenoord held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw at San Siro on Tuesday evening.

Before the return fixture, Feyenoord had inflicted a narrow victory over the Italian giants last week.

In an attempt to overturn the one-goal deficit, Santiago Gimenez opened the scoring for Milan just one-minute into the match, ensuring the host went to the halftime break with the advantage.

AC Milan were reduced to 10-man after French international Theo HernÃ¡ndez received his second yellow card of the match.

However, Feyenoord capitalized on it and level the score in the 73rd-minute through Julian Carranza. And with no additional goal, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, ensuring the Dutch outfit triumphs over Milan 2-1 on aggregate to secure a Round 16 spot.

Despite not playing a part in the second leg, the Black Stars winger was hugely involved in the first leg tie, held in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian winger has made six appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season. In all competitions, the talented forward has made 23 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

He is on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and is expected to return to his parent club at the end of the season.