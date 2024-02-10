Ibrahim Osman hailed as 'exciting prospect' after sealing Brighton move

Brighton & Hove Albion Technical Director David Weir has expressed his delight at the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old attacker has signed a contract until June 2029 and will join the rest of his new teammates next season.

Weir described Osman as an exciting prospect, highlighting the club's enthusiasm for his arrival.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim," he said.

"He's a young and exciting prospect, and we're excited to have him here."

The Technical Director emphasised the importance of giving Osman the space to focus on his current season with Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good run of form.

"For now, it's important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season," Weir explained.

"Once the current season is over and he's had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England."

Weir also acknowledged the impact that Osman's departure will have on the club, stating that he will become the latest Right to Dream academy graduate to leave the club following the departure of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah in the last few years.

However, he stressed that the club is committed to providing the necessary support for Osman to thrive in England.