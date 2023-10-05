Ibrahim Osman scores as FC Nordsjaelland thrash Ludogorets in Europa Conference League clash

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Osman scored his first goal in the group stage of the Europa Conference League as FC Nordsjaelland tore apart Bulgarian giants, Ludogorets Razgrad.

The 18-year-old scored after 11 minutes to give his side the lead as the Danish outfit went on to secure a 7-1 victory at home.

Having lost their opening game in the group to Fenerbache, the Wild Tigres were eager to make amends in their second group match.

Marcus Ingvartsen opened the scoring from the spot after two minutes but the visitors levelled immediately through Oliver Verdon.

Osman then responded with FC Nordsjaelland's second before Jeppe Tverskov and Benjamin Nygren scored to give the host a 4-1 lead at the interval.

After the break, Son scored an own goal to extend lead at the Right to Dream Academy Park.

Nygren made it six with his second of the game with 16 minutes remaining before Christian Rasmussen sealed victory in the 86th minute.

Osman made way for Mads Hansen in the 73rd minute while compatriot and Ludogorets captain Bernard Tekpetey lasted 64 minutes.