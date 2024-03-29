Ibrahim Osman scores for Nordsjaelland in Danish Cup after Ghana debut

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman continues his impressive form, scoring his sixth goal of the season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Cup on Friday.

Despite Nordsjaelland's 3-2 loss to Aarhus GF in the first leg encounter at the Right to Dream Park, Osman's contribution was notable, showcasing his skill with a well-taken goal.

Unfortunately, Osman's goal wasn't enough to secure a favourable result as Aarhus GF gained a first-leg advantage ahead of the return fixture at their home ground.

Osman's goal came shortly after his return from his debut international duty with the Black Stars. Having received his first call-up for Ghana's matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco, Osman made his debut for the national team, demonstrating his potential on the international stage.

Despite arriving in Denmark just two days prior, Osman made himself available for the Friday encounter and once again proved his worth on the field.

With his consistent brilliance this season, it comes as no surprise that Osman is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season. Initially linked with West Ham, Brighton acted swiftly to secure the deal.

Osman is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club, with the Seagulls reportedly paying a transfer fee of around £16 million for his services.