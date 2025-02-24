Ibrahim Osman to work with Van Persie as Feyenoord appoint ex-striker as new manager

Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman will work with former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie as the new coach of Feyenoord.

The Dutch and Arsenal legend was named the replacement to Brian Priske on Saturday, signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Priske was sacked after Feyenoord dropped to third place in the Eredivisie table and are 11 points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Osman, who is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion till the end of the season, will be hoping to command more game time under Van Persie.

Despite playing a lot of games under Priske, Osman has most often been introduced into matches from the bench, including Sunday's encounter with Almere City.

Van Persie's arrival is also expected to provide the youngster a good learning experience as he studies from one of the best strikers in Dutch football.

The ex-United player had two stints at Feyenoord, scoring 46 goals in 122 appearances for the club.

He won the FA Cup with Arsenal and the Premier League title with Manchester United.