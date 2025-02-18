Ibrahim Osman travels with Feyenoord to Italy for UCL playoff clash with AC Milan

Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman travelled with his Feyenoord teammates to Italy for the crucial UEFA Champions League playoff second leg game against AC Milan.

The Black Stars forward made a cameo as the Dutch giants pipped the former European champions in Holland, thanks to an early strike from Igor Paixao.

Feyenoord travel to Milan with the slim advantage without captain Quinton Timber, who Osman replaced in the first leg.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Brighton is expected to start for Feyenoord tonight as the Dutch outfit eye a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Osman has made six appearances in the competition but he is yet to score a goal in Europe for the club.

However, in 14 Eredivisie matches, Osman has netted two goals and delivered two assists for the club.

Before is the travelling squad:

Timon Wellenreuther, Plamen Andreev, Ismail Ka, Thomas Beelen, Gijs Smal, Jakub Moder, Calvin Stengs, Igor PaixÃ£o, Hugo Bueno, Luka IvanuÅ¡ec, JuliÃ¡n Carranza, Jeyland Mitchell, Anis Hadj Moussa, Shiloh 't Zand Givairo Read, Antoni Milambo, DÃ¡vid Hancko, Ibrahim Osman, Tobias van den Elshout, Djomar Giersthove, ZÃ©piqueno Redmond and Aymen Sliti