Ibrahim Saanie Daara charges Ghana star Thomas Partey to consider Saudi Arabia move after Arsenal exit  

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has called on Ghana star Thomas Partey to consider offers from the Saudi Arabia following his departure from Arsenal.

The Black Stars midfielder is currently unattached following the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2025. Partey leaves the Gunners after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal, bringing an end to his five-year spell at the club.

The former Atletico Madrid star is subject of interest for Spanish giants Barcelona, who are keen to add the experienced midfielder to their ranks for the 2025/26 football campaign. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Juventus and clubs in the Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in the midfielder.

However, Daara, who is a senior CAF media officer has charged Partey to consider a move to the Saudi Arabia considering the money involve.

“The money from Saudi Arabia is tempting. I think he should go for the Saudi money, it will help him” he told 3Sports.

The Black Stars midfielder joined the Gunners in summer 2020 on a five-year deal, making 167 appearances and scoring nine goals across the period.

Partey made 52 appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists across competitions, his highest by a considerable margin since his arrival at the club.

He contributed significantly as the Gunners made a return to the UEFA Champions League after a long-term absence.