Ibrahim Saanie Daara highlights key improvements for Black Stars' AFCON 2023 success

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has identified specific areas in the current Black Stars team that need improvement, expressing confidence that such enhancements could propel the team to at least the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The four-time African champions recently secured their spot in the next Africa Cup of Nations by defeating the Central African Republic 3-1 in their final group game of the qualifiers in Kumasi. This victory not only ensured qualification but also led Ghana to top Group E with 12 points and an impressive unbeaten run throughout the campaign.

Speaking during an interview on Warm-up+ on TV3, Saanie Daara emphasised the need for improvements in the attacking department and the left side of the defence. He believes that addressing these areas is crucial for Ghana to become genuine title contenders at the 2023 AFCON.

"The team that we saw in Kumasi is equipped for us to compete for the title in Ivory Coast. While we have been plagued with numerous injuries, we also need to acknowledge that certain parts of the team require strengthening for us to contend for the title," Saanie Daara explained.

He continued, "If we can address these issues, particularly in our attacking department and the left side of defence, I am confident that we can reach at least the semi-finals of the AFCON."

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place early next year in Ivory Coast.